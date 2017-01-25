Protesters’ chants drown out Albany mayor State of the City address

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Protests erupted as the Albany mayor was about to begin her State of the City address at city hall.

Blue collar workers and racial justice advocates came together on Wednesday to make their voices heard as Mayor Kathy Sheehan started to speak.

“No contracts! No raise!” they shouted.

The chants went on for about 20 minutes, and the mayor decided to go on with her speech. She first addressed the union workers by stating they’ve been negotiating.

“We want to get your members the raises that they deserve,” she said.

But the noise on the other side of city hall was constant throughout her speech. Many also chanted for Dontay Ivy.

“Just for Dontay!” they said.

In April 2015, Ivy was unarmed when he was Tased by Albany police. He died from a pre-existing heart condition that led to cardiac arrest during the incident.

Police said Ivy became aggressive, and the Taser had little to no effect on him. A grand jury cleared four officers of any wrongdoing. Some still feel differently.

“Fire those cops!” the crowd chanted.

In response, Mayor Sheehan said they’ve made strides in ensuring transparency with the police department. Officers now use body cameras, and the department is one of 15 recognized in the country for its community policing.

“Firing two people doesn’t create change,” Sheehan said.

Instead, Sheehan invited the crowd of protesters to come to city hall to share their thoughts.

“I’m not gonna let a little shouting distract me,” she said. “I’m committed to this work.”

Protesters also chanted during Sheehan’s State of the City address in 2016. This year, police took more cautions. Many were on hand, on horseback outside, and on foot throughout city hall.