Police search for caretaker caught abusing 94-year-old woman on camera

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) — Police in Houston are on the search for a caretaker caught on camera abusing a 94-year-old woman.

It’s a heartless attack on a helpless victim. A 94-year-old woman sitting quietly in her chair was awoken suddenly to outrage.

Viewers of the camera footage can hear “told you to stop feeding that dog that human food.”

The hits keep coming even as the woman tries to pick up the food. The abuse carries on as they walk down the hallway to the bedroom.=

“She’s very frail, you can tell she’s scared and to have someone take advantage of her that way, and treat her that way, it’s completely uncalled for,” said Deputy Chief Ray Schultz.

Schultz says they have no idea how long the abuse has gone on.

The family hired Brenda Floyd, 59, through this website Care.com.

It’s a network of caregivers from children to seniors, to even housekeeping.

A spokesperson for the website says as soon as they were notified of the allegations, they closed Floyd’s account.

A woman, possibly a new caretaker, answered the door. Police say it’s important to know who is in your home at all times and devices like surveillance cameras could prove invaluable, just like the care of a loved one.

“This type of technology is good to have to see what’s going on at your house when you’re not there,” Schultz said.

Authorities say Floyd is facing charges of assault or bodily injury to the elderly or disabled.