Police: Man sends inappropriate photos of himself to 12-year-old girl

NORTHUMBERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man they say send inappropriate photos of himself to a 12-year-old girl.

Eric Sunderland, 20, of Gansevoort, N.Y., is accused of sending sexually detailed conversations and photos to the girl.

The victim’s mother discovered the messages and photos on her daughter’s cellphone and contacted police. Police say the mother was also able to identify another friend of her daughter had also received the messages.

Sunderland was charged with two counts of first-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned and released to the Saratoga County Pre-trial services and issued orders of protection for each of the victims.

Sunderland is due back in court next month.