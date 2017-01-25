Police: Halfmoon man facing charges after intentionally killing cat

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say intentionally killed a cat.

Police say they received a complaint of possible harassment between two parties. Following their investigation into the incident, they say Jared Brockbank, 26, of Halfmoon, killed the cat owned by a third-party in his neighborhood.

Brockbank was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and second-degree aggravated harassment.

He was arraigned and was remanded to Saratoga County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $25,000 bail bond.