Paris Jackson says her father was murdered

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, says she tried to kill herself “multiple times” in the years after her father’s death.

The 18-year-old tells Rolling Stone in a wide-ranging interview that she battled depression and drug addiction and was entered into a residential therapy program after her last attempt at age 15. She also says she was sexually assaulted by a “complete stranger” at age 14.

She touched on her father’s 2009 death, saying she blames Dr. Conrad Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, for getting her father hooked on anesthetic. She also says “all arrows point” to Jackson having been murdered somehow.

Jackson is adamant she’s her father’s biological daughter and says she considers herself black. She says people who knew her father well say they see him in her.