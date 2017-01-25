Paris Jackson says her father was murdered

Michael Jackson
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1988 file photo, Michael Jackson leans, points and sings, dances and struts during the opening performance of his 13-city U.S. tour, in Kansas City, Mo. Jackson's "Thriller" has broken another sales record, with the Recording Industry Association of America announcing Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015, that the singer is the first artist to attain 30-time multi-platinum status after his album sold 30 million copies in the U.S. since its release in 1982. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, says she tried to kill herself “multiple times” in the years after her father’s death.

The 18-year-old tells Rolling Stone in a wide-ranging interview that she battled depression and drug addiction and was entered into a residential therapy program after her last attempt at age 15. She also says she was sexually assaulted by a “complete stranger” at age 14.

She touched on her father’s 2009 death, saying she blames Dr. Conrad Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, for getting her father hooked on anesthetic. She also says “all arrows point” to Jackson having been murdered somehow.

Jackson is adamant she’s her father’s biological daughter and says she considers herself black. She says people who knew her father well say they see him in her.

