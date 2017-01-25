New developments on future of “Frontier Town”

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The State could be breathing some new life into an old theme park along the Northway.

Rundown buildings are all that’s left of Frontier Town, at its peak employing 350 and drawing in tourists from across the state. Now, there’s a new plan to once again make this a tourist destination.

A dilapidated sign marks a time gone by, rodeos and cowboys giving way to broken windows and caution tape.

“There was a noticeable difference when Frontier Town left,” Michael Marnell said.

Marnell once owned a hotel and restaurant that relied on the theme park. When it went away, it went 1998 as a business dried up. Now as Town Supervisor of Schroon Lake, Marnell’s hoping a $32 million state investment will bring back jobs.

“It would put us on the map,” Marnell said.

Governor Andrew Cuomo wants the site to become a gateway to the Adirondacks with a state campground along the river and a craft brewery.

“I’m so excited, we’re really, really excited about it,” said head brewer of Paradox Brewery, Devon Hamilton. “We desperately need more space, bigger tanks, and a bigger brew house.”

Paradox Brewery is just a few exits down from the former theme park where the close-knit crew produces beer in close quarters.

“There’s four of us who do production in this tiny little brewery,” Hamilton said.

Paradox plans to invest 2.8 million in the expansion allowing them to make five times as much beer as they do now. It’s an operation that will be a far cry from the Wild West world where Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce Tammy Whitty-Brown worked with the horses.

“Just giving the kids wonderful rides and making them smile,” Whitty-Brown said.

There are memories that fill this book she helped create and images she’s glad to see go if it means opportunity.

“We need this,” Whitty-Brown said.

Paradox Brewery is hoping to break ground in the fall and if all goes as planned, they hope to create 22 jobs in the brewery alone.