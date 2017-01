LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The site of the last standing Howard Johnson’s restaurant in the U.S. is up for sale.

The Lake George property owned by Jo DeSantis, whose father opened up the restaurant in 1953.

It was closed for several years until January 2015 when it was leased to DeSantis Enterprises.

Reports that the orange-roofed eatery has closed, however, are being denied.

DeSantis says the restaurant is running off season hours.