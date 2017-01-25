Heavy police presence near Rotary Park in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – There is a large police presence in Pittsfield as officers have part of Springside Avenue cordoned off.

There is an active scene at the corner of Springside and Glenwood Avenues here in Pittsfield. Police have this road taped off for about two blocks.

Officers on scene aren’t giving us any information and NEWS10 ABC’s Ayla Ferrone says they’re not prepared to say anything about what happened right now.

An SUV inside the park has two clear bullet holes through the windshield.

You can see from this photo my photog @newsjeffhh took there appears to be two bullet holes in the windshield. pic.twitter.com/hyB8zrdfir — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) January 25, 2017

Neighbors living on this block say around 9:15 they heard five or six gunshots.

One woman, who didn’t want to go on camera, can see the park from her front window. She says she saw someone on the ground after the shots were fired who was eventually taken away in an ambulance.

Others in the area say they’re just glad it’s winter because at this time in the warmer weather that park is filled with young children.

Appears something happened in the area of Rotary park. Police cars parked within the park and police tape everywhere pic.twitter.com/msz5ydjNFJ — Ayla Ferrone (@AylaFerrone) January 25, 2017

This is a developing story. NEWS10 ABC will provide updates when available.