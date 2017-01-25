Greene County highway dedicated to veteran, county legislator

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A highway in Greene County was renamed in memory of a veteran and county legislator.

Wayne Speenburgh passed away in September after a long illness. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and worked as the Postmaster of the Coxsackie Post Office for 30 years. He was first elected to the County Legislature in 2004 and elected chairman in 2007.

His wife, Deborah Speenburgh, and other loved ones were at the dedication unveiling ceremony.

Signs are posted on Route 23 between Old Road in Windam and North Settlement Road in Ashland.