Dow Jones surpasses 20,000 for the first time ever

NEW YORK (CNN) – The Dow Jones made history on Wednesday by crossing over 20,000 for the first time ever.

The historic milestone leaves the Dow up a stunning 1,667 points since President Donald Trump’s victory in November.

The jump in stocks is also a reflection of the solid economy Trump inherited from former President Obama.

Wall Street appears to be betting that Trump’s plan to slash taxes, ramp up infrastructure spending and cut regulation will make the American economy grow faster.

The U.S. added jobs for the record 75 straight months and the unemployment rate is sitting near a 10-year low.

The unemployment rate is now at the lowest level since 2007 and corporate profits have soared to record highs.

