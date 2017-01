ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany is posting new signage warning people about coyotes.

In recent weeks, there have been several coyote sightings in the Normans Kill area and surrounding neighborhoods. The Department of General Services posted these warning signs throughout the Capital Hills Golf Course and Normans Kill farm.

Be mindful if you’re walking your dog, or letting pets out into your yard. Report any coyote sightings to the DEC.