Comptroller: 59 NY school districts designated as ‘fiscally stressed’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new report from the State Comptroller’s Office says 59 New York School Districts have been designated as “fiscally stressed” with four of those here in the Capital Region.

The monitoring system is now in its fourth year and grades each district on their budget and revenue. It also grades on things like enrollment, property values, employment, and graduation rates.

They’re broken up into three categories with significant fiscal stress at 65 percent, moderate at 45 percent, and susceptible to fiscal stress at 25 percent.

The 59 total schools are down from 82 last year and 90 the year before.

Districts including Watervliet and Corinth dropped by at least 40 points from last year and were removed from the list.

Moderate Stress (Greater than or equal to 45% of total points):

Hudson Falls Central School District 50.0%

Susceptible to Fiscal Stress (Greater than or equal to 25% of total points):

Greenwich Central School District 36.7%

Gloversville City School District 35.0%

Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District 26.7%

Rensselaer City School District 25.0%

Full list of schools.