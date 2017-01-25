Community helps family involved in fatal I-88 crash

By Published:
godfundme-batchler-family

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The local community and beyond is coming together to help support the Batchler family.

Tim and Stephanie Batchler of Rotterdam were killed Sunday in a fatal crash on I-88, leaving behind their four children.

A GoFundMe account named Batchler Family Fund has been set up by 19-year-old Jack Batchler’s former Shalmont Football coach, Joe Whipple. Jack Batchler and his twin sisters 11-year-old Chloe and Abigail were in the car at the time of the horrific crash. As of last check, all three remain at Albany Medical Center in fair condition.

The Batchler’s also have a son Jon who was not involved in the crash. He worked at Vivint Solar in Albany with his dad according to the company.

The GoFundMe has surpassed its goal of $10,000 and has already raised more than $67,000 dollars.

