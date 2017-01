ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An event was held on Wednesday to help fight hunger in the Capital Region.

The state held the food drive known as Coffee for Cans where people came to donate food to people who need it the most.

People who brought in canned goods or other non-perishable food items got a free coffee and a doughnut or muffin.

Cider Belly, ShopRite, Dunkin Donuts, and Stacks Espresso Bar were among the businesses that helped support the event.

The food drive runs through February 15.