Pirate….1 ½ year old Domestic Shorthair. Has been at the shelter since November. He has only one eye as his left eye had a bad injury.

(just became available for adoption since his eye has healed.)

He is the MOST LOVING, snuggle bug ! Loves Belly Rubs. Loves to play with his toys. We are not sure how he would be with other animals but seems friendly….Likes to be held like a baby.

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 518-434-8128