Wintry weather cuts power to hundreds in the Capital Region

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hundreds of customers in Saratoga and Schenectady Counties are in the dark due to issues brought on by the latest winter weather.

National Grid officials say over two thousand customers were without power at one point early Tuesday morning.

The outages are mainly winter-weather related, breakers opening and transformers popping.

National Grid crews have been out working on fixing the outages since early Tuesday morning.

Power is expected to be back on for most affected customers by 7-9 a.m.

For the latest information on the outages visit: https://www.nationalgridus.com/Upstate-NY-Home/Storms-Outages/Outage-Map