What to know about driving in winter weather

By Published:
Winter storm Jonas
(Erica Yoon/The Roanoke Times via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Winter weather might be causing plenty of snow days across the Capital Region, but many adults still have to get to work.

Snow and ice can create extremely hazardous situations on the road and it’s important to take it easy on the drive in, and give yourself plenty of time.

Some other tips to keep in mind while driving in winter weather include:

  • Check the air in your tires, and have at least a half a tank of gas
  • Speed up and slow down slowly, and don’t tailgate
  • Don’t power up hills and don’t stop half-way up, you could slide back down
  • If you do start to slide, look and steer where you want to go
  • Make sure your exhaust pipe isn’t clogged with snow, ice, or mud that could cause carbon monoxide to leak into your car

