President Trump repeats unproven claim of illegal votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is telling House and Senate leaders he would have won the popular vote in the 2016 election if not for the votes of 3 million to 5 million immigrants living in the country illegally.

There is no evidence to support President Trump’s claim.

President Trump made the assertion at a meeting with congressional leaders Monday night. That’s according to a Democratic aide familiar with the exchange, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting. The Washington Post first reported the conversation.

President Trump has made the unverified claims before, tweeting in late November that he had “won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.”

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes but lost the Electoral College to Trump.