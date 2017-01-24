Police investigating possible animal abuse after dog found with neck laceration

Web Staff Published:
animal-abuse

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are investigating possible animal abuse after a motorist found two dogs running loose in a field adjacent to Ann Lee Pond on Watervliet Shaker Road.

Police say a male pit bull was found to have an approximately 6″ long deep laceration to his neck and the wound was infected.

The female dog was found to be underweight and had some skin and coat conditions.

The pit bulls are currently be cared for at Latham Animal Hospital.

Police say it’s unknown where the dogs were possible mistreated or where they are living.

Anyone with information about the dogs, or their owners is asked to contact the Colonie Police Department at (518)-783-2744.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s