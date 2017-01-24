Police investigating possible animal abuse after dog found with neck laceration

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are investigating possible animal abuse after a motorist found two dogs running loose in a field adjacent to Ann Lee Pond on Watervliet Shaker Road.

Police say a male pit bull was found to have an approximately 6″ long deep laceration to his neck and the wound was infected.

The female dog was found to be underweight and had some skin and coat conditions.

The pit bulls are currently be cared for at Latham Animal Hospital.

Police say it’s unknown where the dogs were possible mistreated or where they are living.

Anyone with information about the dogs, or their owners is asked to contact the Colonie Police Department at (518)-783-2744.