Police continue to investigate fatal I-88 crash

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say they do not know why 28-year-old Stephen Cipriano crossed the median and hit the Batchler family’s vehicle head-on.

Police say he was at the hospital earlier in the day before the fatal crash that took his life and Tim and Stephanie Batchler’s.

State Police Captain Michael Tietz says Cipriano suffered some sort of medical episode while at work earlier in the day on Sunday.

Captain Tietz says Cipriano went to the hospital and was released. It was at around 7:45 later that evening when state police say Cipriano’s Chevy Malibu sedan crossed the median on I-88 near exit 25 and struck a vehicle driven by Tim Batchler.

Batchler and his wife were killed in the crash. Cipriano also died following the crash.

Three of Batchler’s children were taken to Albany Med with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Two former co-workers of Cipriano’s at Applebees in Schenectady say while working there, Cipriano had multiple seizures.

In Rotterdam Police report from 2014, a Rotterdam officer says Cipriano, who was arrested for DWI, told him during field sobriety tests that he had a medical condition in his left eye.

Captain Tietz says they are looking into the fact that he was at the hospital earlier the same day and waiting on toxicology results.

NEWS10 ABC’s Lindsay Nielsen stopped by Cipriano’s parents home in Rotterdam, his mother answered the door but did not wish to comment. Co-workers at

Co-workers at Applebees say Cipriano was a fun person, who always showed up for work and was well liked.