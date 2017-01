LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say the man charged with ramming his boat into another and killing a girl had traces of marijuana, cocaine, and ecstasy in his system hours after the crash.

According to the Post Star, recent court filings by prosecutors say witnesses told police they saw Alex West snort cocaine and smoke pot during the annual Log Bay Day on Lake George, hours before the crash.

The crash killed 8-year-old Charlotte McCue.