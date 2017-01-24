NY lawmakers question cost of Cuomo’s free tuition plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York state lawmakers are questioning the price tag for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to give middle class students free tuition at state universities and colleges.

During a hearing on the proposal Tuesday, legislators from both parties asked state higher education officials whether Cuomo’s $163 million cost estimate is too low.

The Democratic governor’s proposal would cover remaining tuition costs for students from families making $125,000 or less after other sources of federal and state aid are factored in.

Nancy Zimpher, chancellor of the State University of New York system, said officials are continuing to refine the cost estimate.

Skeptical lawmakers said they wanted to see details before voting on the state budget, which they hope to approve by April 1.