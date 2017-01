TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two men who worked at a home for people with developmental disabilities are accused of smoking marijuana on the job.

Police say they were at the ARC of Rensselaer when officers noticed a smell of marijuana in the building.

Ryan Riddell and Gary Vartanian were interviewed and both are accused of possessing marijuana. Riddell is also accused of having cocaine.

Riddell is facing a felony drug charge. Vartanian was charged with a violation for marijuana possession.