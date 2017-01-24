Lawsuit filed against Massachusetts assault weapons ban

BOSTON (NEWS10) – Gun rights activists have filed a lawsuit over the ban on assault weapons in Massachusetts.

According to the Gun Owners’ Action League, it has filed the suit to “end Massachusetts’ unconstitutional bans that prevent law-abiding citizens from buying and keeping in their homes the most popular rifles and standard magazines.”

In 1998, Massachusetts passed a law banning rifles including AR-15 and AK-47. Officials say the ban was put in place to protect public safety.

Last year, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey extended the ban to include “copies” or “duplicates” of banned firearms.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court on Monday.

