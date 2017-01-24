‘Larry the Weatherman’ has passed away

By Published: Updated:
Larry Guay visited the NEWS10 ABC studio on January 10 and delivered the weather alongside Steve Caporizzo. (Love for LARRY Facebook)
Larry Guay visited the NEWS10 ABC studio on January 10 and delivered the weather alongside Steve Caporizzo. (Love for LARRY Facebook)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – An honorary Pittsfield police officer, who inspired his entire community with his joy, passed away on Tuesday.

Larry Guay was known as “Larry the Weatherman.”

He had been battling leukemia, and his death was posted on the Love for LARRY Facebook page. He passed away with his family by his side.

On January 10, Larry stopped by the NEWS10 studio to give the weather forecast alongside Chief Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo.

NEWS10’s thoughts are with his family and friends.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s