‘Larry the Weatherman’ has passed away

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – An honorary Pittsfield police officer, who inspired his entire community with his joy, passed away on Tuesday.

Larry Guay was known as “Larry the Weatherman.”

He had been battling leukemia, and his death was posted on the Love for LARRY Facebook page. He passed away with his family by his side.

On January 10, Larry stopped by the NEWS10 studio to give the weather forecast alongside Chief Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo.

NEWS10’s thoughts are with his family and friends.