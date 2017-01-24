2017 Oscar Nominations: ‘La La Land’ ties Oscar history with 14 noms

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) – The candy-colored love letter to musicals “La La Land” has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with “Titanic” and “All About Eve” for most nominations ever.

“La La Land” has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

The other nominees for best picture are: “Moonlight,” ”Arrival,” ”Manchester by the Sea,” ”Hell or High Water,” ”Lion,” ”Fences,” ”Hidden Figures” and “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Following two years of “OscarsSoWhite” furor, the Academy of Motion Pictures fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees, led by Barry Jenkins’ luminous coming-of-age portrait “Moonlight,” Denzel Washington’s “Fences” and Theodore Melfi’s “Hidden Figures.”

Best Picture

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Hell or High Water”

“Moonlight”

“Fences”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”

Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea”

Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”

Dev Patel – “Lion”

Michael Shannon – “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis — “Fences”

Naomie Harris — “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman — “Lion”

Octavia Spencer — “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams — “Manchester by the Sea”

Cinematography

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”

Documentary Feature

“Fire at Sea”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“Life Animated”

“13th”

“O.J.: Made in America”

Lead Actor

Casey Affleck — “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield — “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling — “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen — “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington — “Fences”

Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert — “Elle”

Ruth Negga — “Loving”

Natalie Portman — “Jackie”

Emma Stone — “La La Land”

Meryl Streep — “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Directing

“Arrival”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“La La Land”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Production Design

“Arrival”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“La La Land”

“Passengers”

Visual Effects

“Deepwater Horizon”

“Doctor Strange”

“The Jungle Book”

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Costume Design

“Allied”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Jackie”

“La La Land”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

Animated Feature

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life as a Zucchini”

“The Red Turtle”

“Zootopia”

Original Song

Audition (The Fools Who Dream) — “La La Land”

Can’t Stop the Feeling — “Trolls”

City of Star — “La La Land”

The Empty Chair — “Jim: The James Foley Story”

How Far I’ll Go — “Moana”

Foreign Language Films

“Land of Mine”

“A Man Called Ove”

“The Salesman”

“Tanna”

“Toni Erdmann”