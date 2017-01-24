Horse racing owners now required to watch video on responsible horse aftercare

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting on February 1, horse racing owners and trainers will be required to watch a video underscoring the importance of responsible horse aftercare.

The new requirement from the Gaming Commission highlights the lifecycle of a racehorse. Many horses are spending more than a third of their lives in retirement and the commission wants to make sure these horses will have a safe home to go to once their racing days are over.

In addition, the public will now be able to access information on New York-bred thoroughbreds that haven’t raced since 2012.