Former Granville mayor accused of peeping on boy in shower

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The former mayor and school track coach of Granville was arrested Monday after officials said he participated in inappropriate behavior with underage boys.

Thomas Scott, 51, was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The investigation began after allegations arose that claimed he was peeping through a bathroom door keyhole to watch a boy shower.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said the boy is not related to Scott but was someone Scott had taken in.

“These charges result from allegations from two youths who he’s had contact with over the years, and at different times, had resided in his home,” he said.

Jordan said the boy was also on a track team Scott coached for the Granville Central School District. The boy told police other track team members had their buttocks and inner thighs massaged, which made them feel uncomfortable.

Jorden Vanguilder is a student in the district. He was shocked to hear of the allegations.

“It kind of makes me not safe to go there because there could be other teachers or coaches like that,” he said. “I think they should probably background check more people like that.”

NEWS10 ABC went to Scott’s home, but no one answered the door.

“There were two individuals and they were ranging in age that occurred over a period of time from about ages 13 to 14 to 16,” the district attorney said.

Jordan also said the allegations did not take place during Scott’s tenure as mayor.

Scott was arraigned Tuesday morning. The district attorney said there could be additional charges, and he urges people to come forward if they have been victimized by Scott.