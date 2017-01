LONDON (NEWS10) – Eating burned toast and other starch-filled foods could be a potential cancer risk.

The British Food Standards Agency (FSA) says when starchy foods are cooked for too long at high temperatures, it produces the chemical acrylamide, a proven chemical that increases the risk of cancer in animals.

The FSA says it is not clear how much acrylamide can be tolerated by people but does believe we’re eating too much of it.

