Bill would require drug testing on children if parent arrested on drug charge

Web Staff Published:
heroindrugs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new bill proposal has been named in memory of Kayleigh Mae Cassell, the 13-month-old from Washington County who died from a drug overdose.

The bill called Kayleigh Mae’s Law would protect infants and toddlers from drug exposure.

The Senate approved the legislation that would require hair follicle drug testing on children if their parent or guardian is arrested on a drug charge.

Kayleigh Mae died in February 2015. A hair follicle test after her death showed she was given cocaine and heroin since she was young as four months.

Her mother and live-in boyfriend, Joshua Bennett and Rachel Ball both pleaded guilty to the crime.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s