1/24 Pet Connection: Louise

9 – 10 years old

Louise is a very sweet Tortoise shell short haired kitty.

Louise came to H.O.P.E. a bit overweight and lethargic. After a couple of months of exercise, stair climbing and a balanced diet she is now a playful girl who enjoys the company of both male and female cats, as well as her albino bunny friend.

She enjoys her naptime in the sun and is very calm and quiet most of the day, snuggly at TV time and playful in between. String, small balls and cat nip are her toys of choice. An older couple without another cat or one cat over a year old would be a good fit for this senior kitty.

Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist 518-428-2994