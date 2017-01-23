White House Press Secretary holding first official press briefing

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) – White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer will be holding his first official press briefing on Monday.

On Saturday, Spicer blasted the media for correctly reporting that his inauguration drew a smaller crowd than his predecessor.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus claimed there “is an obsession by the media to delegitimize this president and we are not going to sit around and let it happen.”

