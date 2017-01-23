Victims in fatal I-88 crash remembered

Related Coverage Three people dead after two car crash on I-88 near Exit 25

PRINCETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Family, friends, and co-workers are remembering those who died in a crash on I-88 Sunday night.

Co-workers of Tim Batchler, who died in the crash as well as his wife, say they aren’t focusing on what caused the crash as police continue to investigate, rather they say they want to honor his life and be there for his four children.

“It’s kind of like missing a brother,” Joe DeBella, of Vivint Solar, said.

“It was pretty devastating and we were trying to figure out if this was our Tim or not,” Wendy Mueller, fo Vivint Solar, said.

Sadly, Vivint Solar employees in Albany learned Monday morning in a company message that 45-year-old Timothy Batchler and his wife Stephanie Batchler were killed while driving on I-88 when another car driven by 28-year-old Stephen Cipriano crossed the median hitting them head on. Cipriano also died following the crash.

DeBella worked sales with Tim, who he says was amazing at his job and deeply loved his family.

“That was his whole life,” DeBella said. “That was his reason for existing was to take care of his family and they were his top priority.”

New York State Police say Batchler’s twin daughters and 19-year-old son were passengers in the car at the time of the horrific crash.”I can’t imagine what they’re feeling and the confusion that they’re going through right now,” Mueller said.

Mueller also worked with Batchler.

“You know he always listened. Always cared.”

“He’s retired navy and very proud of it and you could always spot his car because it had the retired Navy sticker on the back,” DeBella said.

Batchler’s wife Stephanie was a nurse at SunnyView Rehabilitation Center in Schenectady. The Vivint Solar family says it will help the couple’s children during this devastating time.

“If they need anything, doesn’t matter what it is we’re all here.”

A friend of Cipriano’s, who did not want to go on camera, says he was a good kid, well known in the Rotterdam community.