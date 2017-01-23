Up to $20M going toward upgrading two NY ski mountains

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some major upgrades are on the way for two popular ski mountains in New York.

New York is investing up to $20 million for major upgrades at Whiteface Mountain and Gore Mountain. The investment aims to draw more visitors and build on the North Country’s booming winter tourism industry.

At Whiteface, the money will be used to build one of the longest zip lines in North America as well as one of the longest mountain coasters in the United States. There will also be expansions to the parking lot, base lodge, and the Bear Den lodge.

At Gore, restoration work will be done on the original 1967 gondola station, and a third story will be built on the base lodge.

“The key driver is the economic vitality of our ski resorts because ski resorts are no longer just go to a resort for a couple of hours, get a locker and leave,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “They’re at a different place now. They’re a destination. Families go and they want amenities.”

Cuomo also announced an investment to redevelop Frontier Town, which was once known as the entrance to the Adirondacks.

The state hopes the upgrades will make the North County competitive with other world resorts and bring investments to the surrounding communities.