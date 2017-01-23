Trump vows to cut corporate taxes

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is vowing to cut taxes on his first official business day in office.

The newly-inaugurated president told business leaders Monday that he wants to lower taxes for the middle class and for companies to “anywhere from 15 to 25 percent,” down from 35 percent.

He told the business leaders that the deal is contingent upon keeping business operations inside the United States: “All you have to do is stay. Don’t leave. Don’t fire your people in the United States.”

One of the campaign promises Trump listed on his website was to “reform the entire regulatory code to ensure that we keep jobs and wealth in America.”