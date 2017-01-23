Truck drivers prepare for winter weather

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The wintry mix could make for a very messy commute.

As this wintry mix rolls in it’s not just commuters who are keeping their eyes on the forecast…

“Most of us can opt out of driving in bad weather, but for truckers at Port of Albany, this is their livelihood and they need to drive through whatever Mother Nature throws their way.

It’s conditions like these that would have most of us white-knuckled at the wheel.

It’s something professional truckers must face if they want to get their loads delivered.

“The company’s policy is safe,” Don Kinner, of Mr. Bult’s Inc., said. “That’s number one and if we determine it’s too bad to drive we pull over.”

Like most truckers we spoke with near the port of Albany, Don Skinner told me he uses weather apps to know what lies ahead on his route.

“It can be tricky and if you don’t have the experience, you better get it quick,” Paul Martin, of USA Truck, said.

Longtime professional trucker Martin says even experience can’t keep you from accidents, like the time his semi jackknifed on the highway.

As he faces another round of wintry weather, what is he thinking about?

“If you don’t have to go out don’t go out.”

So with a forecast that calls for a wintry mix- these drivers caution the rest of us.

“Slow down and give it a lot of room.”