State University of NY to tap donors to advance programs

The Associated Press Published:
SUNY Logo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – The State University of New York will begin seeking private donations to expand programs proven to help keep students enrolled.

Chancellor Nancy Zimpher says the creation of the SUNY Impact Foundation marks the first time in the public university system’s history that it will actively seek private sector investment to spread programs focused on college affordability and completion.

Zimpher announced the plans during her annual State of the University address in Albany Monday.

Zimpher says completion rates also would be helped by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to make SUNY colleges tuition-free for New York residents earning less than $125,000 a year. As part of that program, Zimpher says SUNY also will step up efforts to help families apply for financial aid.

SUNY has 64 campuses across the state.

