CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Corinth woman is facing a felony for allegedly driving drunk with a child in the car.

Police were called to Holmes Road for a report that a woman was attacking a man outside a home.

That’s where police encountered Rynay Nelson, 48, who was arrested on assault charges.

During the investigation, police determined she was drunk and had driven to the home with her 9-year-old child in the car.

In addition to the felony charge, Nelson is also facing several misdemeanors.