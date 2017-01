MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are investigating an incident where someone threw an unknown object off of the Butler Street overpass striking a vehicle driving north on I-87.

The incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

The vehicle had damage to the windshield, roof, and interior compartments. No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New York State Police at (518)-583-7010.