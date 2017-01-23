Momentive workers take strike to CEO neighborhood

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Workers at Momentive chemical plant in Waterford are boarding a bus to pay their boss’s neighborhood a visit up in Saratoga.

For nearly three months, workers here have been on strike. They say the company is threatening their wages, their healthcare, and their pensions.

By traveling to CEO Jack Boss’s neighborhood, the hope is that they’ll gain the support of his neighbors.

“I think its a little more pressure from his peers right to do the right thing right morally the right thing and to give his workers good healthcare,” Darryl Houshower, Vice President of Local 81359, said. This is a chemical factory and we work with a lot of dangerous things. There are illnesses that come from this stuff and we need healthcare”

They hope to be up in Saratoga outside their boss’s home before 6 p.m.