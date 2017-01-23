Just announced: ‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ will be called ‘The Last Jedi’

(NEWS10) — In a press released morning Disney officially announced the title for the next movie installment in the ‘Star Wars’ saga, “STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI”.

“The Last Jedi” will be the next film in the series the announcement referred to as “the Skywalker saga.” The announcement also included what appears to be the film’s title treatment in a sinister red, instead of the franchise’s traditional bright yellow.

THE LAST JEDI is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is scheduled for release December 15, 2017.

See the announcement here: http://www.starwars.com/news/the-official-title-for-star-wars-episode-viii-revealed?cmp=smc%7C785924754