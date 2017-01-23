Fort Drum troops getting new equipment for winter missions

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (AP) – Soldiers based at Fort Drum in northern New York will get more than $12 million in cold-weather equipment that will enable troops to train in extreme winter conditions.

Army officials at the home of the 10th Mountain Division say the U.S. military recently designated Fort Drum as an “Arctic Zone.” The division undergoes specialized training and requires equipment that will enable it to carry out its various missions.

Fort Drum’s Mountain Warfare course is conducting training with cold-weather equipment Monday afternoon. Army officials say it will give soldiers the opportunity to learn about the new equipment the division is expected to receive.

The 10th Mountain Division has been one of the Army’s most frequently deployed units over the years, with multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.