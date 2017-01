ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police say an explosion felt near Argyle was caused by several people blowing up a car.

The individuals used Tannerite inside an old junk car to explode it.

Police say no one was injured and there was no damage to other property.

The explosion was felt as far away as Kingsbury and South Glans Falls.

So far in their preliminary investigation, police say there weren’t any laws broken.

The incident is still under investigation.