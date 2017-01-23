Controversial Facebook post by Cohoes City GOP upsets officials, residents

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local officials are upset and calling for an apology after an offensive Facebook meme was posted online.

A meme was posted on the Cohoes City GOP Facebook page Monday morning. It makes an inappropriate remark about women who participated in Women’s Marches across the country.

It reads: “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in eight years.”

“My initial reaction was disgust,” Cohoes Council Member Randy Koniowka said. “I was disgusted. When you’re in politics, you’re not shocked by much but I actually was shocked by that. Words do hurt. Those words hurt, and we need to be aware of that.”

Cohoes Republican Chairman Chris Davis sent NEWS10 ABC the following statement:

At approximately 315pm today I was made aware of a post from our Facebook page ‘sharing ‘the meme in question regarding President Trump motivating a record number of women to march. While our moderators often share GOP related memes and posts, this one, which I assume was done under the guise of being comedic, clearly missed the mark. Although our moderator removed the post we have reviewed our internal posting policies to ensure a more professional atmosphere is maintained. More importantly, while the meme didn’t originate with our page and has caused similar issues across the nation, we believe our page’s “share” was targeted by Mr. Koniowka for political reasons stemming from our city Republican party’s refusal to support him in his bid to tackle Mayor Morse and undermine his own party in the city. The uproar today clearly is intended to deflect from his own inappropriate comments including quoting known Nazi Dr. Joseph Goebbels about dividing the people, and reducing the heat from his own disparaging remarks against the current mayor and several fellow Councilpersons. His history of attempting to destroy other’s characters is well known. We ask all Cohosiers to strongly consider Mr. Koniowka’s history of picking fights on social media to stir the proverbial pot, conduct unbecoming of any elected official. In a time where our nation and our city face a crossroads, there is no room for further division and we should expect professionalism from our elected officials.

Candace Ellis-Shumpis is a Cohoes resident. She wasn’t happy with her local leaders after seeing the meme.

“It’s pretty immature, actually, and really uncalled for,” she said. “There’s so many other things that are pressing, and it’s definitely not acceptable.”

Davis said Koniowka purposely targeted the temporary posting of the meme to cover up for comments he recently made. Koniowka said that is not true.