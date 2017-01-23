1/23 Pet Connection: Giuseppe

giuseppe

Giuseppe-2 year Pittie/Mix
Found as a stray in Schenectady………been at the Shelter since September

He’s still a big puppy…so keep that in mind. Will be pretty rough with his toys….Does like tennis balls and to play fetch.

VERY Friendly and ACTIVE…….best with a family with older children….
He is NOT good with other pets, so he would have to be an only child.

Outgoing…loves to hang out on the couch….give you kisses…..just needs to find the right family.

****Pet Connection is sponsoring his adoption fees…….

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 518-434-8128

