Vermont police investigating fatal shooting in Montpelier

Montpelier, Vt. (NEWS10) – Montpelier police in Vermont are currently investigating a shooting after a man was found deceased in a parking lot.

Police say they responded to the shooting just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning at 191 Barre St.

Police have identified the victim as Markus Austin, 33, who is a resident of the apartment on Barre St. Police say Austin sustained at least one gunshot wound in the parking lot. Police believe a male suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine cause and manner of death. The incident is still under investigation.

Detectives would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or who may information regarding this. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police at 802-229-9191 or the Montpelier Police Department at 802-223-3445.