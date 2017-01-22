Second grade students come together to raise money for dog who needed surgery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A group of second-graders in Kansas came together to help a dog in need. A book they read in their class played a big role in that.

Trisha Sharp’s second grade class is reading the book “Sheepdog in the Snow.” It’s about a dog that was abandoned and then rescued by a little girl.

“As we were reading this, we heard about the story of Ryker,” Sharp said.

“Ryker” was abandoned and had a broken leg, very similar to the dog in the book. On the Helping Hands Society Facebook post, it says Ryker needed surgery and foster care that would cost about $400.

“I was sad… because it was very heartbreaking for him to have to lose his leg,” said a student.

That’s when the kids in the second-grade class brought home this note, asking parents if it was okay for the kids to donate to help Ryker.

“It will be very helpful to him,” another student said.

They raised more than $450 to help pay for Ryker’s surgery.

“Tears and goosebumps a lot of goosebumps, these kids are amazing, a lot of them emptied out there piggy banks at home and just brought us all this money so it’s amazing,” Sharp explained.

“I thought I should bring money because we need to help him,” a student added.

Helping is something many of the kids wanted to do.

“I wanted to help him and help other animals,”

“I really like helping animals and people,”

The second-graders even wrote cards for Ryker as he recovers. The lesson here for the students was giving, and for Mrs. Sharp, pride in her students.

Ryker underwent his surgery Thursday night. The students’ cards for him were scheduled to be delivered Saturday.