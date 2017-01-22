Saints host Hi-5 Sports

By Published:
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)  — Saturday night, the Siena women’s basketball team won its fourth straight game at Marist.

It was the first time the saints won in Poughkeepsie in over 12 years.

Even though the team didn’t get back until midnight, they still had another tough test Saturday morning: The Saints getting to play with kids from Hi-5 sports that morning.

It’s the fifth straight year the women teamed up with the local organization whose mission is to provide an environment which allows people with special-needs to build self-esteem, confidence, and friendships through sports.

Jim Murphy the President of Hi-5 says this is an event the kids look forward to year round.

“They’re huge, aren’t they? They’re absolutely huge,” Murphy said about the smiles on their faces. “And this is where they come and this is where they find their friends and develop those relationships that so many of us had on sports teams.”

“Seeing the smile on these kid’s faces is irreplaceable and knowing that you can have just a tiny, little impact on someone’s world, makes everything worth it,” Ali Jaques, head coach, said.

Jaques also said she believes her players got more out of the event than they gave to the kids.

