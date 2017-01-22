Ronald McDonald House of Capital Region hosts 16th annual radiothon

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A good cause has hit the radio waves for its 16th year.

The annual Ronald McDonald House of the Capital Region Radiothon started Friday and ended Saturday, highlighting on-air talent from a number of local radio stations who hosted live broadcasts from Crossgates Mall.

The radiothon is the house’s biggest fundraising event. Their goal is to raise over $140,000.

“It costs us about 80 dollars a night, so every 80 dollars we raise, will take care of a family’s stay for one night, so that 140,000 dollars will be a big help as we go into 2017,” said Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities Jeff Yule.

All proceeds go towards helping families stay together while supporting a sick child in the hospital.