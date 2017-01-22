Police: New Jersey man owes more than $56,000 in tolls, fees

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) – Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police have arrested a man who owes more than $56,000 in unpaid tolls and fees.

An officer stopped Alesandel Rodriguez’s car around 10:30 a.m. Friday after it failed to post a payment in an EZ-Pass lane on the George Washington Bridge. The car also didn’t have front or rear license plates.

Authorities say the 31-year-old Teaneck man showed police a temporary New York tag inside the vehicle, but that tag had expired in mid-December.

Further investigation found Rodriguez’s EZ-Pass accounts were revoked, showing 888 violations and about $56,240 in outstanding tolls and fees. Authorities also learned there was a warrant for his arrest from Teaneck.

Rodriguez was charged with theft of service. It wasn’t known Saturday if he’s retained an attorney.